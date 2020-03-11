UNM competing at NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque are gearing up to host the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships. The event will bring some of the greatest athletes in the world to Albuquerque, including a number of Olympic hopefuls.

This is the second time UNM and the City of Albuquerque is hosting the event. The event is Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The facility has hosted 10 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships, and five USATF Indoor National Championships, and the 2014 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Albuquerque indoor track is a 200-meter, 60-degree banked track that has 60-meter straightaways running the entire length of the facility. It also includes men’s and women’s jumping runways and pits.

UNM will have some athletes competing in the meet.

People interested in going can purchase all session passes, single-day pass or two-day pass.