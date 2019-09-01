UNM Coach hospitalized following win against Sam Houston State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football Head Coach Bob Davie has been taken to the hospital Saturday night. Shortly after the Lobos victory, Davie went into the locker room, suffering from what the school described as a “medical incident.”

In a statement, Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said Davie was transported by ambulance. He also asks that people keep the Davie family in their prayers.

The exact reason he was taken to the hospital is still unclear at the moment.

Saturday’s temperatures reached a high of 96 degrees which might have played a role in the incident. But, it’s still unclear whether that was a factor in the medical incident.

The following is a statement released by Davie’s family late Saturday: “On behalf of the Davie family, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Coach Davie is doing well and recovering, he is surrounded by family and your continued thoughts, prayers and privacy are greatly appreciated during this time.”

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.