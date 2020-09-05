UNM, CNM open registration for annual mobile app contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Innovate and tech-savvy students are being put to the test in a competition to create the best mobile app.

The University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College is opening registration for the eighth-annual Mobile App Contest for students enrolled in the fall semester. Up to 10 teams will have the chance to perfect coding skills, be mentored by experts in this field, and learn how to commercialize any market-worthy apps.

Last year’s winner was an app connecting veterans with social services.

General Contest Overview