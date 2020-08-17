UNM classes begin, releases Welcome Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico was filled with students Monday on the first day of the new semester during a pandemic.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to actually getting to experience college and getting to meet new people,” said freshman Mia.

Most classes will be online but some buildings are open with limited classes in session. Students say they’re happy to be back in-person but are also staying cautious.

“I’m kinda happy to be back. It’s a new semester, you get to meet new people, you get to start new things whether that’s online or not, but it’s still nice to be back on campus,” said senior Thomas Seal.

The university also released the UNM Welcome Project. The video features parents describing why they’re proud of their students.

