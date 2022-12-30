ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal task force is headed to UNM Children’s Hospital. They will help deal with an influx of pediatric patients.

According to UNM’s Health Sciences Center, the Children’s Hospital is operating above its maximum capacity. This is thanks to an unusually high number of respiratory illnesses.

The 14-member team is composed of a team leader, administrative specialist, medical officer, nurse practitioner, four nurses, four paramedics, and two respiratory therapists.

The task force is expected to start seeing patients on Saturday, and the hospital said it will provide more information then.

Similar teams responded to New Mexico at different times during the height of the COVID pandemic