UNM Children’s Hospital receives $100,000 donation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Children’s Hospital is receiving a huge donation to help fight against cancer.

Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels is giving $100,000. The funding will help the program improve care and support for patients and their families.

The chief doctor says it will make a big difference.

“It’s a huge opportunity when we get donations such as the Hyundai Hope on Wheels that help us expand what we know, help us learn more,” Dr. John Kuttesch said.

Since 1998, UNM Children’s Hospital has received $310,000 from the nonprofit.