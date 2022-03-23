ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Children’s Hospital’s LoboTHON is making a comeback Saturday. It’s the first in-person dance marathon in three years because of the pandemic.
Those in attendance can dance during the silent disco, watch performances from student organizations and interact with therapy dogs. The event is March 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. All money raised will go directly to the children’s hospital.
To register or donate for the LoboTHON visit lobothon.org