UNM campus to receive solar panels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building on the University of New Mexico’s campus is the next step in efforts to become carbon neutral. The Zimmerman Library was selected to receive solar panels on its roof after a year-long effort by the university to find a suitable building. The university expects to save $25,000 and reduce its carbon footprint by 15 tons per year.
