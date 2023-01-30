ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Encouraging current and new mothers on their journey of pregnancy and parenthood by writing and collecting letters to inspire them is the mission behind the UNM lead campaign “2,500 Encouragements.” The campaign is based on the Ty Bentil Show’s 100,000 Thank yous!

Along with the letters, they are hosting a baby item drive as a way to help pregnancy centers stock their collection so they can offer their resources. They also have a baby registry on Amazon.

The campaign ends in May and they are hoping to add up all the items and letters to reach 2,500. Those will be delivered to pregnancy centers and other organizations that help mothers in many various ways. You can also tread them at, students4lifeunm@gmail.com