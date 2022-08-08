ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico broke ground on a new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence building. They’re hoping it will cut into the nationwide nurse shortage.

The nearly 94,000 sq. ft. building will be on the M-Family Practice parking lot on Tucker Ave. It will be a three-story building with classrooms, research labs, and community hubs. “It reflects our ongoing ambition to advance the state of New Mexico, which is one of our major goals as part of our 2040 planning,” said President of UNM Garnett Stokes.

UNM’s college of nursing enrollment has grown 70% over the last five years. Right now, their students are spread around several buildings on their campus. Once complete, the new building will be able to house most of the students.