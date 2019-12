ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico Board of Regents is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss a buyout for former Lobo football coach Bob Davie.

Last month, it was announced that UNM Athletics would cut ties with Davie. Since that announcement, the school has remained tight-lipped about how much he would get for his buyout.

Sources say it could be as much as $840,000. The board is expected to make a decision sometime Tuesday.