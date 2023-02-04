ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is Rosa Park’s birthday, but that’s not all! It’s also Transit Equity Day in Albuquerque.

To celebrate both occasions, the UNM Black Student Union cleaned up bus stops in the metro.

The students were joined by members of ABQ Ride to clean up 16 stops and two art platforms.

It’s no coincidence that the two days fall on the same date with Park’s belief that everyone has a right to public transportation.

“It helps people to be able to get to shared events like this, to be able to spend time with their loved ones, shopping, just all of the things that sometimes you can take for granted when you have access to a vehicle,” said Leslie Keener with ABQ Ride.

The city also reserved a seat on the Route 66 bus in honor of Rosa Parks.

Mayor Keller said the small homage is just an example of the city showing its support for Park’s civil rights work.