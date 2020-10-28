UNM, Bernalillo County to put crisis triage center near psychiatric hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and Bernalillo County have decided where a crisis triage center will go. The facility will be located next to the university’s psychiatric hospital which is on the Health Sciences Center campus. The county and UNM reached an agreement back in January to create a center that would provide mental health care. Two, existing on the campus will be renovated to house the center.

“The beauty of us having the crisis triage center at this location is we don’t have to worry about zoning and, all the things that go on to get approvals for the proper zoning,” said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgan Baca. The county and UNM will each put up $20 million for the project.

