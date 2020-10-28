UNM, Bernalillo County to put crisis triage center near psychiatric hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and Bernalillo County have decided where a crisis triage center will go. The facility will be located next to the university’s psychiatric hospital which is on the Health Sciences Center campus. The county and UNM reached an agreement back in January to create a center that would provide mental health care. Two, existing on the campus will be renovated to house the center.

“The beauty of us having the crisis triage center at this location is we don’t have to worry about zoning and, all the things that go on to get approvals for the proper zoning,” said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgan Baca. The county and UNM will each put up $20 million for the project.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss