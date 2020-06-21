UNM beginning to reintroduce students to campus with new initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is slowly welcoming Lobos back to campus. The “Bring Back the Pack” initiative began June 1.
It allowed a limited group of people to return to campus to start up critical functions and support Fall planning. Employees are still encouraged to continue working remotely and for those who do show up in-person, there’s a daily screening policy.
All Summer courses are being done online. Future phases include a mid-summer phase and a hybrid Fall phase.
