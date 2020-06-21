UNM beginning to reintroduce students to campus with new initiative

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is slowly welcoming Lobos back to campus. The “Bring Back the Pack” initiative began June 1.

It allowed a limited group of people to return to campus to start up critical functions and support Fall planning. Employees are still encouraged to continue working remotely and for those who do show up in-person, there’s a daily screening policy.

All Summer courses are being done online. Future phases include a mid-summer phase and a hybrid Fall phase.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss