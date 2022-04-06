ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Libraries at the University of New Mexico are enhancing their security, the university is installing new turnstiles and updated security gates at the entrances of all main campus libraries. They will also be installing new security cameras.

This comes after recent concerns about crime, including an armed robbery at Zimmerman Library last month. Though, no word on whether that took place inside the library.

Construction is set to begin on May 16, after the spring semester wraps up, and will continue through the end of July. All three libraries will remain open during construction.