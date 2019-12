ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s often a mix-up between UNM and NMSU across the country, but this latest mistake is a bit surprising.

Someone captured a picture from inside the J.C. Penney’s store at Coronado Mall. It shows a red and white shirt with the UNM Lobos logo along with the word “Badgers.”

As expected, Lobo fans weren’t too happy about it. KRQE News 13 reached out to J.C. Penney, which said it’s looking into the matter.