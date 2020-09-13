UNM awarded grant to start new Alzheimer’s research center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM will soon help bring improved dementia care to New Mexico and surrounding states. The National Institute on Aging has awarded the university a $3 million grant to establish an exploratory Alzheimer’s disease research center.

Once the COVID-19 threat subsides, officials say the UNM group will start a study on New Mexico reservations and pueblos with a mobile on-site screening and testing program. The center will also help people with memory disorders throughout the state participate in clinical care, treatments, and research.

