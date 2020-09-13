UNM awarded grant to start new Alzheimer’s research center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Temperatures slowly climb through the middle of this upcoming week, as mostly warm and dry weather sticks around.

Temperatures keep climbing closer to normal for this time of year with more 80s across New Mexico today. Thick haze is blanketing the southern half of the state due to wildfires across the western United States. This haze will stick around for the next several days most likely, which could keep temperatures a little cooler in those areas. High temperatures will peak Wednesday and Thursday across the state, with little in the way of rain outside of isolated showers early in the week across the high terrain of northern, western, and southern New Mexico.