UNM Athletics address fans’ Pit concerns

Local News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Athletics is hoping to get more fans in seats at The Pit by addressing fan complaints.

Hundreds of fans and students responded to a survey that the department put out a few months ago. In response to some of the most common complaints, the University has already upgraded the sound system at The Pit and plans to bring in more attractions for halftime.

To address transportation concerns, there are now shuttles between campus and The Pit. But one major grievance is tough to fix overnight. “How do you expect the people that are living in the city to go to a game that somebody can’t even win,” said UNM Student Adam Romanick.

Meanwhile, the department is looking for more people to play Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy, since fans said they would like to see more of the mascots.

