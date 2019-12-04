UNM athletic director discusses search for new head football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s athletic director once again faced the cameras following the firing of head football coach Bob Davie.

Eddie Nunez did not talk about the circumstances surrounding Davie’s departure, but he announced Coach Perry Eliano will fill his shoes while the department works with a search firm to vet candidates.

As far as how much the new coach would be paid, Nunez said it depends on who is chosen.

“If that person in my eyes is someone we have to put a little bit more, that’s going to be a conversation we need to have because I’m not putting the department in a position where it’s going to be daunting for the future of this program,” Nunez said.

Davie’s salary was a little more than $800,000 a year, which is middle of the road for the Mountain West Conference. KRQE News 13 has learned UNM is paying Davie the $840,000 buyout specified in his contract.