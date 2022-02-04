ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who will be sentenced next week for the murder of a Lobo baseball player is fighting to get evidence thrown out in another case. Darian Bashir is also accused of a shooting in September 2017.

Police say the victim and his friends had been out drinking at some bars along Central. While walking back to their car, he was approached by Bashir who ended up shooting him.

That was two years before Bashir shot Jackson Weller near a Nob Hill bar in 2019. The 2017 case faced some legal challenges but has now been brought back and this week, the defense attorney was trying to get the photo array thrown out saying it was prejudicial because of changing backgrounds, the officer who showed the array explained why you do not alter the pictures.

“My personal experience with my regular photos if I start adjusting backgrounds and things it changes. If you light up a background on a picture, in my experience it makes the person darker or lighter and it starts playing with different colors. Once you start changing lighting it is going to change the dynamics of a picture,” said Officer Mel Acosta with APD.

The judge denied the defense’s request. Bashir was convicted of killing Weller last November and is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday.