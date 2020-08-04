UNM asks families to submit videos for Welcome Project 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is asking the families of incoming students to help welcome them into the Lobo pack. UNM has created the Welcome Project 2020 which asks families to submit video snippets to express their excitement as their students enter college.

Videos can be submitted to UNM for consideration in the project along with a short form. Snippets will be shown during Convocation on the UNM Facebook page as well as other UNM social media pages.

The deadline for video submission is Monday, August 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. Videos must be submitted online.

