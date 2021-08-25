UNM Art Museum to reopen next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico‘s Art Museum is reopening for the first time since the pandemic. The museum opens next Tuesday. Included is an exhibition featuring the work of an abstract painter from New Mexico.

However, the museum will still have some virtual exhibitions. During their closure, staff transformed four physical exhibitions into virtual ones. “And while we always felt like the in-person experience was better we did learn with especially these types of programs we had people able to participate all over the country and even around the world. Things we wouldn’t have been able to do if we had them here,” said Arif Khan, UNM Art Museum director.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit artmuseum.unm.edu.