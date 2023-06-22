ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has released plans for what it hopes its south campus and a prime spot on Central next to the main campus will look like in the not-too-distant future.

UNM’s grand plans include transforming University and Central and using a lot and building as a complement to the main building across the street. The development would run two blocks down Central but wouldn’t just be an educational space. The so-called “Gibson Town Center” would also add affordable housing, retail, and a grocery store along University south of The Pit. It would also spruce up the area with walkways, parks, plazas, and improvements.

It would also add jobs to the area. “The additional commercial development will also catalyze over 300 million private sector investment into the district, and create additional 3200 jobs,” said Garnett Stokes, UNM President.

The plans to improve UNM’s South Campus have been years in the making with UNM working with the city and county on tax breaks to help spur the development.