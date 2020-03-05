UNM Anderson School of Management hosts 31st Annual Hall of Fame Awards Banquet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico is gearing up for its first 31st annual Hall of Fame banquet and fundraiser. This event celebrates extraordinary alumni who have achieved professional success and who have made contributions to the community.

President of the Anderson Foundation Board Paul Madrid and Advancement Committee of the Anderson Foundation Board Chair Conner Marshall visit the set to discuss the details of this year’s event.

The 31st Annual Hall of Fame honorees are:

John Chavez, Sandia Peak Ski Company

Alicia Gutierrez, Moses, Dunn, Farmer, & Tuthill, P.C.

Stephen Harper, the University of North Carolina – Wilmington

David Jessen, the University of North Carolina – Wilmington

The 2020 Young Alumni Awards honor Anderson graduates under the age of 40 who are impacting their communities and are making strides in their professional careers. This year’s recipients are Nykia Allen with the City of Albuquerque and Darrell Garcia with Hayes Middle School.

The 31st Annual Hall of Fame awards and student scholarship fundraiser will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque. The banquet will feature a video presentation that will spotlight the honorees as well as a live auction with all proceeds going to support scholarships for enrollment in the Anderson School.

The 2020 goal is to raise $250,000. Items at the live auction include a Dallas Cowboys Football and Private Air Charter package and an E&J Gallo Winery Experience. Guests must be present at the event to bid and win.

There will also be a scholarship fundraising raffle where a winner will receive 30 bottles of premier wine, each valued at $30. Raffle tickets can be purchased online. Guests do not need to be present to win.

Tax-deductible corporate sponsorship opportunities are available and New Mexico businesses are invited to participate. For more information, contact Senior Director of Development, Joe Weiss at 505-277-7114.

Individual tickets to attend the 2020 Hall of Fame Awards Banquet can be purchased online.