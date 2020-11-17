UNM, Anderson School of Management establishes J.B. White Memorial Scholarship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is honoring a slain high school basketball star. J.B. White, who played at Santa Fe High, was shot and killed at a house party in Santa Fe over the summer. He had committed to the Lobos and planned to study business at UNM.

Now, the Anderson School of Business has established the JB White Memorial Scholarship for students earning their business degree. Preference will be given to students at Santa Fe high or another northern New Mexico school; Playing basketball will not be required.

