UNM and CNM launch 8th-annual mobile app contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and CNM are coming together to launch their annual mobile app contest. This is the eight year the contest has been held.

The contest is an effort to encourage students to innovate through mobile applications that can positively impact the community. It also provides support to students who would like to market their app. After building their apps during the fall semester and winter break, up to 10 teams will get to present their products.

The top three contestants receive cash prizes including $5,000 for first place. Second place will receive $2,500 and $1,000 for the third place team. The last day to register is October 31.