UNM anatomy lab needs body donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It can be morbid to think about, but a small program at UNM wants to know, what do you want to happen to your body after death? They’re hoping your answer is, donate it to education.

“You’ll be a teacher. We refer to our donors as our instructors and our teachers because they teach us so much,” said Amy Rosenbaum, the Director of Anatomical Donations for UNM.

Rosenbaum says second-year medical students use the donated cadavers to learn about the human body.

“We are dissecting. We are learning about the GI tract and trying to find the different arteries and veins that feed the different organs in the body,” said Sabah Osmani, a UNM medical student.

However, this year the program is very short on bodies.

“Right now, our numbers are really low. We’ve only had 36 good donors this year,” said Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum says they need at least 60 bodies a year to make the program work and avoid putting too many students to work on one cadaver.

“The more that we have, the more things we can do and teach and learn from,” said Rosenbaum.

The lab is no one’s final resting place. Most cadavers are used for about a year-and-a-half.

“Then we actually cremate them and we can return them to whoever they indicate on their forms and they don’t have to worry about funeral expenses,” said Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum knows there are other options for your afterlife, like organ donation, but she hopes people consider signing up for their program.

For more information on how to become a donor, click here.