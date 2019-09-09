UNM alumni helped create Penguin Chill exhibit

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Penguin Chill exhibit will be open Monday and it turns out University of New Mexico alumni had a big hand in helping create the BioPark’s popular new attraction.

The three alumni involved all work for a company in Corrales that designs public installations and products for museums to help boose the visitor experience. For the Penguin Chill exhibit, they added scientist narrations to the viewing area so visitors can chat with researches and find information about penguin habitats.

The first few weeks of the Penquin Chill’s opening boosted zoo attendance by 80%.

