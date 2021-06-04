UNM Alumni Association looking for award nominations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Alumni Association is seeking nominations for a number of awards. This is for seven awards, including one being awarded for the first time.

The Research Award recognizes outstanding research being conducted at UNM. Also included is the Zia Award, it honors UNM graduates who are giving back to their community.

There are also faculty awards and a legislative award. Those interested in nominating someone for an award can visit the UNM Alumni website to fill out the form.