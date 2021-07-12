UNM Alumni All-Star Event was a success on Sunday night in The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball greats from the past were once again on the Pit floor on Sunday afternoon, and the fans were excited to see them play. “I expect a lot of slam dunks, a lot of good 3-point shooting, good hustle. You know, Lobos,” said Lobo fan Victor Trujillo.

It was a star-studded event at the Pit Sunday night, as they played an All-Star Game, held a 3-point shooting contest, and a dunk contest. Team JB White took on Team Kelvin Scarborough and while it was a game with zero defense early, this game would heat up as it went on. Team Scarborough aka The Enchantment TBT would win on Sunday, but it didn’t really matter to the fans. “This is a no-brainer, this is awesome. You got a bunch of former Lobos out here coached by a great former Lobo. I mean, Brandon Mason has done a great job putting this together wouldn’t miss this for the world,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

“It was really good to see all these people coming out to support. I really, really appreciate it, being able to come in here and do this with UNM, and having it in the Pit, where my heart is. Thank you, Eddie Nunez and the athletic department. I really appreciate you all,” said Enchantment Coach and former Lobo Kenny Thomas.

JR Giddens won the dunk contest and Anthony Mathis won the 3-point contest. This was a great event all around and it seems like it will continue in the future. “We would love to have them back, we would love to try and get them as much as we can. They are going to keep getting older, so hopefully, we can get them in as much as we can, before they stop playing, but they are always going to be Lobos,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez. “It’s welcoming these former players back and all it’s going to do is grow and get bigger and bigger and with the support we have from the University – it’s amazing,” said Former UNM Assistant and Alumni Game coordinator Brandon Mason.