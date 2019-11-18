UNM alumna memorializes Lobo football players at College Gameday

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – You may have seen a UNM alumna carrying a school flag on College Gameday broadcasts. This weekend she did something a little different to honor the Lobo athletes who have passed away.

Valerie Flores graduated from UNM in 2000 and she is a die-hard Lobo fan. Now she lives in Fort Worth, Texas and every time College Gameday visits the Lone Star State, she goes to the live broadcast.

“We just drive out either the night before or morning of, get there as early as we can get a good spot,” said Flores.

She says she’s been to 13 shows, waving her Lobo flag for the nation to see at every single one.

This weekend she was back waving the flag in Waco, Texas, but this time it held a new meaning. She wanted to use the flag to honor the three Lobo athletes who have died since 2015.

“Once I heard about Nahje, I decided to put his number on my flag as well as Romell and I didn’t want to leave out Markel,” said Flores.

She says she didn’t know them personally, but they were part of the Lobo family. The team continues to recover from the tragic loss, but Flores hopes her flag offers comfort to their families and the Lobo community.

Flores says she will continue going to the College Gameday broadcasts to represent the Lobos as long as she can.