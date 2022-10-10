ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM graduate returned to campus to talk with students after winning the most prestigious award for computer science. Jack J. Dongarra received his doctorate from UNM in 1980 in applied mathematics.
Since then, he’s developed algorithms and software that set the foundation for the high-performance computers that are commonplace today. He received the Association of Computing Machinery A.M. Turing Award last year and Monday, he stopped by his alma mater to try and inspire the young students.
Story continues below:
- Community: Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
- Trending: Bernalillo County asking voters for nearly $13 million in public safety bond question
- Crime: Chaves County officials searching for woman in murder case
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
“It was really a terrific experience, UNM provided the right environment and atmosphere for that work to go on,” said Dr. Dongarra. “Hopefully, that will continue into the future.”
The Turing Award, often called the Nobel Prize of Computing, comes with a $1 million prize.