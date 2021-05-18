UNM alum makes prestigious list for work in video games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico alumna has made the list of Forbes’ 30 Under 30. The publication recognized Graciela Ruiz for “technological and artistic revolution” in video games, helping Google launch its game streaming service Stadia.

Ruiz attained her bachelor of arts and science degree at UNM. According to the Forbes profile, Ruiz joined Stadia early-on and helped build its publishing department, working on the platform’s first exclusive game.

A graduate of of UNM’s Interdisciplinary Film and Digital Media program, Ruiz also worked for Telltale Games to develop adaptations of Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead. She is now an interactive producer for Netflix.

