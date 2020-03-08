UNM allows public to see museum’s scientific research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque got a rare chance to see natural history collections being studied at UNM.

The Museum of Southwestern Biology on UNM’s Main Campus featured scientific research being done by University students and staff. Organizers say today’s Science of Biodiversity event was designed to show people how the collections are built and used for science and conservation.

“Preparing specimens and also helping with the process of also cataloguing specimens and getting all of their data, converting that into digital data that we share with the world,” says Christopher Witt, Museum of Southwestern Biology Director.

It’s only the second time the collections were open to the public.