Unleash your inner artist with clay, pottery making, and painting classes at Creativity Warehouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Creativity Warehouse is an arts and crafts learning center that focuses heavily on pottery but also offers classes including acrylic pour, jewelry making, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, and more. Their goal is to provide a fun place for families, artists, and crafters of all ages and abilities.

Owner Tommie Kuykendall discusses the warehouse and all of the resources they offer to the community. A place for families, artists, and crafters of all ages and abilities, Creative Warehouse offers instruction in structured and unstructured arts and crafts classes.

The location also features a paint-your-own pottery studio and a space for group gatherings. The warehouse plans to offer corporate team-building events as well as birthday parties and camps for children and adults. A long-term plan is for the location to also have wheelchair-accessible pottery equipment and work area.

For more information and to register for classes, visit creativitywarehouse.com.