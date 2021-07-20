University research team program dives into space problem-solving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hyperspace Challenge was created in 2018 by the Air Force and CNM Ingenuity to accelerate partnerships between the government and startups, shifting space innovation into hyperdrive. They recently announced the launch of a program that’s increasing collaboration opportunities between universities and the federal government.

Matt Fetrow, technology outreach lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory, talked about the accelerator program. The program, which will run in tandem with the 2021 Hyperspace Challenge, is seeking university research teams working with technology or towards a prototype that can be applied to or solve problems in the space domain. Applications for the program opened on July 1 and close on September 8.

University program applicants will attend webinars in August alongside commercial cohort participants to learn more about government needs and begin conceptualizing proposals for how their technology addresses those needs.