ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The old College of Education building at the University of New Mexico is set to be torn down. Th university will begin the demolition next week.

The university said the building in the center of campus will be demolished to make way for a green space. The demolition will be completed in two phases and is expected to be complete early in 2024. Walking routes near the building will be affected during the project.