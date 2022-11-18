ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) is hoping to get back to its glory days of sporting events packed with fans. This includes one of their biggest basketball games of the season scheduled for Saturday against New Mexico State University.

Hoping for more fans to pack ‘The Pit,’ UNM has increased its advertising efforts for games with a plan called ‘Operation Sellout.’

“For the last two weeks, we’ve been pushing this game hard and everything that we put out digitally, social, anything out there has had the term ‘Operation Sellout,’” said UNM Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Revenue Generation Will Price.

UNM has placed a billboard alerting drivers heading northbound on I-25 of the upcoming games as part of Operation Sellout.

“We are just trying to think outside the box this year. Our creative team, our marketing, and communications have done a great job of just trying to come up with some cool content and this whole week, we’ve had something new every day to help engage our fans on social media,” added Price.

Price explained they hope promotion videos sent out through various social media platforms will help drive up ticket sales back to pre-pandemic levels.

Back in 2015, 15,000 fans packed The Pit and sold it out.

“Right now, we are at 13,000 total, and yesterday, we sold over 1,000 in one day, so we are anticipating that if that continues, we could be at 14,000 by the end of today,” said Price.

Continuing their push for a sold-out game, Price said UNM is working to change its dynamic.

“Like to go off of the Disney model and what I say by that is the minute a fan gets on top of the arena, we want to make sure that everything around them, not just the game itself, is exciting, it’s fun,” added Price.

Price elaborated UNM is working to improve the fan experience with a live DJ this season, enhancing their fan shop, as well as advertising a $20 dollar football and basketball combo pack. He also said they are focusing on increasing season ticket sales. Right now, they are sitting at 64,000.