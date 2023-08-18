ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) is once again getting federal recognition – and support – for high-tech research. In an announcement, the U.S. Department of Energy has chosen UNM researcher Milad Marvian for a $500,000 grant, according to UNM.

Marvian focuses on quantum computing at UNM. Marvian’s latest work, titled “Bridging between quantum circuit model and constrained Hamiltonian-based computation,” is one of 21 projects chosen from across the country for the Department of Energy’s grant for Exploratory Research in Extreme-Scale Science.

The Department of Energy has awarded a total of $11 million to those projects aimed at exploring the outermost edge of what is known about computing. In a University of New Mexico news article, Marvian explained that the research will look at how to translate algorithms between various quantum computing models.