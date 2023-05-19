ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You may have heard pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and now the University of New Mexico is offering classes for the sport. “There’s a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm around these programs, and learning how to play pickleball and learning how to engage with this new sport,” said Maralie Waterman, UNM Continuing Education.

UNM Continuing Education is partnering with the ABQ Pickleball Club to teach the basics of the game in a fun and encouraging environment. The game is a combination of tennis and badminton but played on a smaller court giving it an appeal to people of all ages and most fitness levels. “It’s a smaller court, it moves pretty fast, can be played either singles or doubles and it’s a lot of fun, people really enjoy it, and they get hooked on it which is why its a really fast growing sport,” said Waterman.

The classes start June 17 at the Montgomery Park Tennis Courts and may already be full but UNM may add more classes. For more information, visit UNM Continuing Education’s website.