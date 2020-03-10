University of New Mexico makes Coronavirus plans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are no cases of Coronavirus in New Mexico but the University of New Mexico’s President, Garnett Stokes, said the university is preparing just in case.

“Institutions like ours where thousands of people are together in close proximity every day need to be prepared,” said Stokes.

Stokes says right now they are looking at guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for actions the university can take to plan and prepare. That includes reviewing emergency operation plans like the protocol for travel and policies for sharing information with healthcare officials.

Stokes mentioned other universities, like Princeton, which is among universities suspending in-person classes or canceling class altogether.

