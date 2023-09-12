ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new podcast from University of New Mexico (UNM) is aiming to help make complex topics easier to understand.

The show is called “It’s (Probably) Not Rocket Science,” and it will feature esteemed UNM faculty, creatives, and researchers.

UNM said each episode will explore new topics from artificial intelligence to water issues.

The first episode, which was released Tuesday, centers around AI and explores the impacts the technology has on higher education and how it’s already been used in government and law.

The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.