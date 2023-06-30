ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to a group of traveling artists, patients at the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital are getting a surprise that will make their time there, a little brighter. Jennifer Kean from UNM Children’s Hospital said the latest mural that was done by the nonprofit, Splashes of Hope, has made a huge impact on the hospital.

The first mural was done in the Children’s Heart Center in 2005 and now rooms throughout the hospital are filled with art. “We have our children’s heart center, our main clinic, urgent care area, we have our pediatric emergency department splashed,” said Kean.

The latest work on the 6th floor in the Barbara and Bill Richardson Pavilion in the Children’s Hospital, was created with the goal of thanking health care workers for what they did during the pandemic. “We had started planning this mural with Splashes of Hope during COVID and so it was painted during that time so it’s really to thank all the health care heroes,” said Kean.

Heather Buggée is the CEO of Splashes of Hope, she started the nonprofit in 1996 in honor of her friend who died from Hodgkin’s Disease. At first, they only did murals in New York, but throughout the years, that’s expanded to work in all 50 states. Buggée says they were now able to form a relationship with the UNM Children’s Hospital, after a Splashes of Hope board member retired and moved to Albuquerque.

Before working on a mural, the artists try to get as much information as possible, so they can get an idea of what to paint. Splashes of Hope has also installed colorful ceiling tiles in the Sedation Clinic. The nonprofit and sponsors provided the funding for the murals.