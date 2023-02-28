ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today is UNM’s birthday, Lobo day which recognizes and celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the University of New Mexico. Historian Raffi Andonian talked about UNM’s rich history.

UNM was established in 1889 even before New Mexico was a state. When New Mexico was a territory, it was trying to make it seem to like it was advanced enough to join the United States as a full-on state. New Mexico was established as a state on January 6, 1912.

At first, UNM had an east coast architecture because they were trying to look advanced. In the early 1900s, a university president approved of the pueblo revival style.

For more information visit UNM Alumni Association and the state archive for history information.