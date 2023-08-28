University of New Mexico Student Union Building. (Credit: University of New Mexico)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Student Union Building (SUB) is celebrating 20 years since its rebuild in 2003. UNM will host a three-day celebration marking the milestone starting Tuesday.

The event will kick off at noon at the SUB Atrium. A game of “Pin the Wings on the Pig” will take place along with a t-shirt giveaway and live band until 2 p.m.

On Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m., individuals can enter into a coloring book giveaway, participate in cookie decorating, make a Pig Plate, and listen to a live DJ.

On Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a giveaway for SUB-shaped stress balls, a photo booth and live Mariachi. If people bring a donation to the Lobo Food Pantry fundraiser, they will win a free cup. Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy will make appearances at the event as well.

All of the activities are to benefit SUB student scholarships. To donate, visit the scholarship link here.