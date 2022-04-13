ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico broke ground on a new roughly 11,000 square-foot facility that will be open for all student-athletes at the university. The New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center will have three ground floor training areas, aerobic training, and also a large roof deck. “Everything they’re going to need is going to be housed in this facility. That was a big key for us in trying to give our student-athletes the optimal opportunity to succeed here at UNM,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez.

Officials said the project has been in the works for the last five years, and they’re excited to be taking the next steps to make it a reality.