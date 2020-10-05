University COVID dashboards showing low numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s two biggest universities continue to report low COVID case numbers. Since UNM’s COVID Dashboard came online in late August, the school has reported 49 cases from staff, students, or faculty with three of those cases reporting symptoms.

New Mexico State’s COVID Dashboard is showing 92 student cases for a total of 23 cases reported since March. The university announced last week that they would move to all-online classes after Thanksgiving break but plans to have students back on campus in the spring.