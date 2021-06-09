United We Dance Studios holds grand opening with salsa event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United We Dance Studios is a community gathering space where people can express themselves freely through dance. Soon they will be hosting a Salsa Gala to celebrate the grand opening of their dance studio. Owner and Dance instructor Marvin Nathan talked more about the event.

World-Class Dancer Lee Rios will be hosting and teaching a Bachata Class. For only $50, those with VIP tickets can enjoy dinner and champagne. General admission tickets are $20. There will also be live music from Otro K Libre and a live painting session from artist Erin Vega. Don’t miss out on this lively event of dancing and community gathering. Doors will open at 8 p.m., the class starts at 8:30 p.m.

The event is located at 10131 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM.