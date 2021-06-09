United We Dance Studios holds grand opening with salsa event

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United We Dance Studios is a community gathering space where people can express themselves freely through dance. Soon they will be hosting a Salsa Gala to celebrate the grand opening of their dance studio. Owner and Dance instructor Marvin Nathan talked more about the event.

World-Class Dancer Lee Rios will be hosting and teaching a Bachata Class. For only $50, those with VIP tickets can enjoy dinner and champagne. General admission tickets are $20. There will also be live music from Otro K Libre and a live painting session from artist Erin Vega. Don’t miss out on this lively event of dancing and community gathering. Doors will open at 8 p.m., the class starts at 8:30 p.m.

The event is located at 10131 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES