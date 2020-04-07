United Way of Central New Mexico helps to support nonprofits through Emergency Action Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – As days go by the community continues to adjust to changes brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses are also having to adjust their practices.

Crystal Gutierrez sat down with the president and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico, Rodney Prunty to discuss how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Central New Mexico has responded to the call or social distancing and has helped employees set up home offices so that their work could continue. UWCNM has partnered with the Albuquerque Community Foundation to develop an Emergency Action Fund which supports nonprofit organizations that are struggling with lost revenue expenses resulting from the virus outbreak.

The fund was started with contributions from both UWCNM and ACF. Grants are for short-term funding, are unrestricted, and range from $500 to $5,000.

Recipients are selected on a weekly basis and in addition to the organizations’ start-up contributions, they’ve had numerous individual donors and large companies make donations to the fund.

UWCNM and ACF are accepting donations from corporations or individuals to support this effort. You can make a donation by texting EAFC19 to 41444 or contact Melissa Dracup by email or phone at 505-350-2561.

To apply for the Emergency Action Fund, visit United Way’s website.