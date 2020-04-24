United Way of Central New Mexico helps community with Feeding Families Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Way of Central New Mexico has established the Feeding Families Fund to help non-profit agencies provide meals for families in their care.

Rodney Prunty, President and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico says the Feeding Families Fund is a way to help families and local businesses. “It’s been tremendous. I mean, the generosity of folks who live in the central New Mexico area has just been very invigorating. We’ve raised nearly $120,000 after just a few days of starting this fund. We’ve had somewhere in the neighborhood of close to 500 donors,” Prunty says.

According to Prunty, an estimated 400 New Mexicans are helped with the Feeding Families Fund with an average of over 1,300 meals served per week. “We work with seven local nonprofits who already have their clients, so we worked with them before we started this fund to really identify what the need was, how many families we are going to be serving a week and they gave us the information, and we were able to really get started,” says Prunty.

Individuals who would like to donate directly to the Feeding Families Fund can do so by texting “FOODNOW” to 41444. They can also visit the United Way of Central New mexico website.

